Police nab 20 over swastika emblem on kavadi in George Town

File picture shows devotees making offering to Lord Murugan in the Golden Chariot in George Town February 8, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — The police have detained 20 people, including three schoolchildren to facilitate investigations into a group which carried a ‘kavadi’ bearing the swastika (Nazi) emblem.

The group is believed to have contravened the law during the Thaipusam parade in Jalan Utama here yesterday.

Timur Laut District police chief, ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said based on public information, a police team nabbed the suspects aged between 16 and 32, for contravening the Federal Government Gazette (P.U (A) 272 dated 28.8.2013).

“A check into their background found one of the suspects connected to a robbery while the other six tested positive for drugs,” he said here today.

He added that the schoolchildren were released on police bail while the rest were remanded for three days to assist police investigations.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said the Thaipusam celebrations in Penang went without a hitch.

He said the golden chariot was expected to return from the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga to the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Lebuh Queen at 5pm, while the silver chariot would move two hours later from the Nattukotai Chettiar Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga to the Kovil Veedu Temple in Lebuh Penang.

“Both chariots will be accompanied by the police and will be two kilometers apart,” he added.

The route back for both chariots will be through Jalan Air Terjun, Jalan Gottlieb, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman, Jalan Cantoment, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson, Jalan Burma, Jalan Transfer, Jalan Sri Bahari, Jalan Penang, Jalan Campbell, Lebuh Buckingham, Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling, Lebuh Chulia, Lebuh Queen, Lebuh Pasar, Lebuh Penang, Lebuh China and Lebuh Pantai. — Bernama