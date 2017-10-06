Police looking for Ustaz Zubir in connection with housing scam

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani asked for public assistance to help police apprehend a man known as ‘Ustaz Zubir’. — Picture courtesy of Facebook / Royal Malaysian PoliceKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Police are looking for a 50-year-old man known as ‘Ustaz Zubir’ to facilitate investigations into a house sales scam involving DBI Properties and Syarikat Juta Kelulut Global Resources (SJKGR).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the man was required to complete the investigation.

“So far, police reports on the scam have increased from 188 to 210 with 18 investigation papers opened on the scam, which has resulted in total losses of RM6.8 million,” he told a media conference here today.

Police have so far arrested a woman and three men, including an actor, Datuk Noruliman A. Rahman, also known as Boy Iman, 37.

Acryl Sani said police would also apply for an extension of the remand order on the four suspects which expired today to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Acryl Sani, meanwhile, said five men believed to be involved in the production of compact discs (CDs), video/ digital videos (VCD/ DVDs) around the Klang Valley were arrested on Monday.

In the operation conducted around 10am, police also seized 23 CD burners and 100,688 VCD/ DVDs without the B certificate with the estimated worth of the seizure exceeding RM800,000.

He said the suspects, aged between 35 and 48, were believed to have been active around Johor, Sabah and Sarawak in the past seven months.

“The investigation found that the syndicate could produce 1,000 VCD/ DVDs a day with one VCD/ DVD being sold to customers at RM8 and a Blu-ray DVD at RM20 each,” he said.

All the suspects were detained to assist in investigations under Section 6 (1) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 for possession of VCD/ DVDs without B certificate, Section 11 (2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and Section 18 (4) of the Film Censorship Act 2002. — Bernama