Police hunt for two others over football violence

Police personnel at the crime scene at Menglembu town after last week’s shooting incident. — Picture from FacebookIPOH, July 10 — Nine people have been arrested to assist in investigations into a shooting incident in Menglembu last week which left three people injured.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the latest to be arrested were two men on July 4. The seven-day remand order against them expires tomorrow.

“The duo, aged 30 and 28, had previous criminal records,” Gan said in a statement issued here yesterday.

Police are still looking for two other men to assist in the investigations.

Those with information on the whereabouts of V. Anantha Kumar, 38, and K. Ananth, 33, are urged to contact the nearest police station.

Anantha Kumar’s last known address is No 25, Kampung Ara Payung Tambahan Dua, Batu Gajah, while Ananth’s last known address is No 99, Kampung Baru MTD, Batu Gajah.

In the July 2 incident, three men were shot after a spat at a football match at Ipoh Padang.

Last week, police said one of the suspects contacted one of the victims to trash out their problem at Menglembu town later that evening.

The suspect whipped out a revolver after their argument became heated and fired six shots that hit the victims aged between 21 and 29.

One victim was hit in the collar bone while another was shot in the abdomen.

The third victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arm.

They were admitted at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s (HRPB) intensive care unit.

Three men were arrested following the incident. The initial five-day remand order against them has been extended to July 12.

Four men detained in the second round of arrests had the remand orders against them extended to July 15.

Investigations revealed that the victims were from Gang 08, while the suspects were from Gang 21.