Police hot on heels of Cheras gold heist suspects

Mazlan said the suspects fled on four motorcycles, splitting in two groups in the escape. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Police are hot on the heels of eight men believed to be involved in a three-minute gold heist with estimated loss of RM1.5 million at a shopping mall in Taman Segar, Cheras here last Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said based on the recordings of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, six men had entered the premises, while two others were waiting on motorcycles at the car park.

He said the suspects fled on four motorcycles, splitting in two groups in the escape.

“God willing, we will arrest them soon,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Mazlan said the suspects did their “homework” before committing the robbery and that was why it happened so fast.

They knew the display glass was not thick enough and could be shattered easily, he said.

In the 8.30pm incident, all the suspects were spotted wearing full-face helmets and gloves, as well as armed with hammers. — Bernama