Police detain three suspects for counterfeit money activities

KUCHING, Dec 30 ― Police have detained two men and a woman for suspected involvement in printing counterfeit money at midnight yesterday.

Kuching District Police Chief, ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the arrests were made at a hotel room in Jalan Tun Razak here by a police team from the Commercial Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuching Police District Headquarters.

“Police also seized three laptop computers, two printing machines, RM100 bills printed on 31 pieces of A4 paper, RM50 bills on 10 A4 paper, RM20 bills on five A4 paper, three money detector devices, three handphones, a thumb drive, and 19 pieces of RM100 bills as well as seven RM50 bills which were suspected to be counterfeits,” he said in a statement here today.

Abang Ahmad said the three individuals aged between 17 and 36 years were being remanded for six days to help in the investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 489D of the Penal Code for making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency notes or bank notes which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and fine, if found guilty,” he said. ― Bernama