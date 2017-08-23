Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police confirm report on assault of journalist

Wednesday August 23, 2017
11:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Foo Fighters drop video for new single (VIDEO)The Edit: The Foo Fighters drop video for new single (VIDEO)

Welson bags second gold, breaks SEA Games recordWelson bags second gold, breaks SEA Games record

The Edit: In new book, The Little Mamak gets lost in BaganThe Edit: In new book, The Little Mamak gets lost in Bagan

The Edit: Plight of Borneo’s pachydermsThe Edit: Plight of Borneo’s pachyderms

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

IPOH, Aug 23 — The police today confirmed that a report was lodged by a Tamil newspaper freelance journalist over an assault by three men in Buntong here yesterday for writing articles which supported an opposition leader.

Ipoh police chief, ACP Sum Chang Keong in a statement said the police would investigate the report by K. S. Muthukrishnan, 69, who was a political analyst and writer.

According to a news portal report, Muthukrishnan, better known as ‘Melaka’, was assaulted about 10.30am while having breakfast.

Based on the victim’s report, three men confronted him and hurled offensive remarks. They warned him not to write articles supporting the said opposition leader before hitting his face repeatedly.

Muthukrishnan who sustained injuries to the face and body sought treatment at a hospital here. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline