Police confirm report on assault of journalist

IPOH, Aug 23 — The police today confirmed that a report was lodged by a Tamil newspaper freelance journalist over an assault by three men in Buntong here yesterday for writing articles which supported an opposition leader.

Ipoh police chief, ACP Sum Chang Keong in a statement said the police would investigate the report by K. S. Muthukrishnan, 69, who was a political analyst and writer.

According to a news portal report, Muthukrishnan, better known as ‘Melaka’, was assaulted about 10.30am while having breakfast.

Based on the victim’s report, three men confronted him and hurled offensive remarks. They warned him not to write articles supporting the said opposition leader before hitting his face repeatedly.

Muthukrishnan who sustained injuries to the face and body sought treatment at a hospital here. — Bernama