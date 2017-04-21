Police bar May Day rally

A participant holds a flag as he marches during a rally held in conjunction with Labour Day in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― The police have prohibited an upcoming May Day rally in the city, claiming that organisers failed to obtain permission from venue owners.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the police had met with the rally organisers Wednesday and found that they were unable to produce a letter of consent or permission from the owner of the premises where the gathering is to be held.

“As a result of the meeting, I warned the organisers not to hold this rally seeing that they have failed to follow Section 10(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012 that requires the consent of the venue owner.

“Hence, this application cannot be processed and if this gathering goes on, the organisers will face action under the law, as per the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, as well as other relevant laws in Malaysia,” Mohd Sukri said in a statement.

Organisers of the rally for workers’ rights on Labour Day, comprising 15 NGOs including Jaringan Rakyat Tertindas (Jerit), Suaram, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), Sisters in Islam (SIS) and Justice for Sisters, as well as political party Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), have announced that the demonstration on May 1 will include a peaceful march from the KTMB station in front of the National Mosque here to Bukit Bintang.

The May Day rally this year will call for a retrenchment fund for workers who have lost their jobs.

Other demands include women and migrant workers’ rights, RM1,500 minimum wage, and ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The police interviewed organisers of the 2016 May Day rally for investigations under the PAA and the Penal Code, with PSM central committee member S. Arutchelvan saying then that the authorities did not tell them that they had needed permission from City Hall.