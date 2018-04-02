Police: 25 roads closing for KL Marathon this weekend

This year’s edition of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered International Marathon 2018 will be the 10th of the series that first began in 1989. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Over two dozen major city roads will be closed for the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered International Marathon 2018 on Sunday, police announced today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all 25 roads will be closed simultaneously from 3am to noon.

The major roads are Jalan Raja around Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P.Ramlee, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

Others include Jalan Kuching from Selayang, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim (Jalan Duta), Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz around Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Raja Abdullah around Kampung Baru, Jalan Langgak Tunku, Jalan Bukit Tunku, Jalan Tunku, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Dato Onn and Jalan Sultan Sallehudin will also see closures.

Also affected are Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Damansara, the Sultan Iskandar highway, Jalan Kinabalu, and Jalan Sultan Hishamudin near the Kuala Lumpur KTM station.

Mazlan said around 400 police officers together with personnel from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall will be on duty during the event to ensure smooth traffic and maintain safety.

“There will be around 38,000 people including participants present during the event, and we advise those looking to get into the city to plan their routes properly, utilise public transport, and adhere to police instructions,” he said.

He said public transport services during the marathon will operate from 2am to accommodate those looking to get into the city.

He also advised motorists to park their vehicles further from the city centre to avoid adding to the expected congestion.

“You can also use the smartphone navigation application Waze to navigate through the city on that day, as it has been calibrated to avoid the closed roads in the city during the marathon,” he said.

This year’s edition of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered International Marathon 2018 will be the 10th of the series that first began in 1989.