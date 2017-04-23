PM’s full support will help improve living standards of Indian community, says Subramaniam

MIC president and Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam speaking at the launch of the Action Plan for the Malaysian Indian Community at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC), April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam believes the full support of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the Barisan Nasional (BN) government will allow the Action Plan for the Malaysian Indian Community to be implemented effectively to improve the community’s standard of living.

He said the plan was the first of its kind in the country to become a government official document to boost the development of the Indian community in the next 10 years.

“With the full support of the prime minister, I believe the measures proposed in the blueprint will be a success ... my hope is that any obstacle in the implementation of this action plan can be handled as best as possible,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also the Health Minister was speaking at the launch of the action plan by Najib, who is BN chairman, at the Putra World Trade Centre, here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MCA President and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Liow Tiong Lai, Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri S.A. Vigneswaran, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and several other cabinet ministers.

The action plan, which was developed based on four main pillars, namely to help the younger generation of Indians to get an optimum chance in education, economic empowerment of the Indian community, give greater attention to the welfare and social foundation of the Indian community and focusing on the aspects of the Indian community’s identity like culture, religion and so on, The process and its execution will be closely monitored by the Cabinet Committee on Indian Community (CCIC) chaired by the prime minister, and the Action Plan Committee chaired by Dr Subramaniam.

Elaborating, Dr Subramaniam said the action plan was born from the voice and opinions of various parties on the issues and situations faced by Indians today, and its development has been worked on by the Economic Planning Unit guided by four main thrusts in an effort to make it a holistic and inclusive document.

“This plan includes elements of flexibility and dynamism which enable it to be adjusted according to changing times to face the challenges ahead, to change the mechanism so that the goals set can be achieved, “ he said.

As such, he urged the Indians to unite and work together in supporting the noble intention (development of the action plan) so that the results of the implementation can be enjoyed in the future,” he said. — Bernama