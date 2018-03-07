PM visits Hulu Selangor to review projects promised by BN govt

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at a school in Batang Kali with Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and his deputy Datuk P. Kamalanathan and Tan Sri Noh Omar on March 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaHULU SELANGOR, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today visited Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Batang Kali here to see for himself the progress of the project promised by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The visit to the site of the RM200,000-project which is scheduled for completion in June is part of the programme during Najib’s official visit to Hulu Selangor today.

The project, an initiative of the Federal government which includes building 50 SJKT pre-school classes throughout the country, was proposed in Budget 2017 with an allocation of RM10 million, aimed at increasing the enrolment at these schools.

Najib’s arrival at the school which is located about 1.6 kilometres from Batang Kali was warmly welcomed by the staff and pupils of SJKT Ladang Batang Kali and hundreds of locals who seized the chance to meet the country’s top leader.

During the visit, Najib presented identification papers including birth certificates and identity cards to 16 Selangor residents who faced difficulty getting them due to late registration.

It is an initiative of the Socio-Economic Development of the Indian Community Unit (SEDIC) to resolve the problem faced by Malaysians in getting identification documents, regardless of race, religion and background.

The prime minister also launched the 21st Century Learning​​ C​lass (PAK-21), a collaborative effort between YTL Foundation and the Education Ministry to improve learning and teaching skills in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan who is also Hulu Selangor Member of Parliament said he gave a briefing on the status of the construction of Tamil schools in the country, especially in Hulu Selangor, and Najib was happy with the development.

Kamalanathan also said the Prime Minister spoke to the BN machinery in Selangor, reminding them to close ranks as the 14th General Election (GE14) was drawing close.

“He said the BN machinery should work together and there should be no sabotage. What is important is victory for BN in Selangor. Going by the number of BN machinery, I find it very assuring and ready to face GE14,” he said. — Bernama