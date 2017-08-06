PM urges Malaysians to rise for country at SEA Games

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak running with the SEA Games torch in conjunction with the 29th SEA Games Torch Run, from the Petronas Twin Towers to Naza Tower in Kuala Lumpur, August 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak called on Malaysians to show support for the upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur (KL2017) through a ‘Negaraku Bangkit Bersama’ message, which he wrote on the ‘pledge car’ after completing his torch run this morning in the run-up to the biennial games.

Najib who did his run from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) grounds to Menara Naza in Persiaran KLCC, urged the people to ‘rise together with the Negaraku spirit’ in support of KL2017 and the Malaysian athletes competing.

The Peugeot 208 car model was contributed by NAZA Group to give the public the opportunity to write their messages on the body of the car to demonstrate their support.

The KL2017 Torch Run here started at 9am upon the prime minister receiving the torch from Petronas chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin at the grounds of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

The torch was then carried through the grounds of Traders Hotel where Najib handed it to his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and both continued the run towards Menara NAZA.

Upon reaching Menara NAZA, the torch was handed over to NAZA Group executive chairman and CEO SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin.

The 5.2km run was also participated by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin together with their wives, besides 250 other individuals.

Among the participants were former national gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, national silat athlete Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari and former national badminton ace, Foo Kok Keong.

After Menara Naza, the torch was taken towards Menara KL and passed through several locations in the federal capital before it would be taken to Putrajaya and then to its last destination, the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil for the opening of KL2017.

Today’s torch run was a continuation of the event held across Selangor which ended in Shah Alam, yesterday.

It is held as a prelude to the Games by the Malaysia Organising Committee with the cooperation of the respective State Youth and Sports Departments, as an initiative to spur motivation and the spirit of the people for this biennial games.

Malaysia will be represented by a contingent of 871 athletes and officials in 397 of the total of 404 events at KL2017. — Bernama