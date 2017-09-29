PM says discussed Budget 2018 initiatives with Bank Negara

Najib said the suggestions include those related to employment, housing, national fiscal management and strategies to lure high-quality foreign investments. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said various suggestions and initiatives were discussed during his meeting with the Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Board of Directors today in the preparation of a holistic national budget for 2018.

The prime minister said the suggestions include those related to employment, housing, national fiscal management and strategies to lure high-quality foreign investments.

“With Bank Negara Malaysia Board of Directors today for briefing on economic growth and outlook for 2018.

“This time around the briefing is more comprehensive and touches on various matters including the preparations of Budget2018,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

A total of 13,837 ideas and suggestions were received throughout the 15-day crowd-sourcing campaign for Budget 2018 implemented via bajet2018.najibrazak.com site from Sept 4 to 18.

The Budget 2018 is expected to be tabled by Najib in Parliament on Oct 27. — Bernama