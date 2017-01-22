PM: Put aside differences to focus on unity

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysians need to focus on efforts on instilling unity instead of giving attention to matters pertaining to disagreements and differences in opinion. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysians need to focus on efforts on instilling unity instead of giving attention to matters pertaining to disagreements and differences in opinion.

He said as a multiracial and multi-religious country, any kind of disagreement and differences in opinion should be handled with care.

“There are some problems where it comes to differences in opinion) but that’s normal.

“To say that there is no problem at all is not right... but we must be able to set aside differences and focus on matters that can instill unity and harmony,” he said when opening the Wisma Ceylonese building in Jalan Sungai Ujong here today.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, who is also MIC president, MyPPP president Tan Sri M.Kayveas and the Negri Sembilan Ceylonese Association (NSCA) president Datuk S.Kumarasamy.

Najib said a country might not be able to achieve development and to change the fate of its people without peace and stability.

“If there is no peace and stability, we cannot plan something and in fact, outsiders will not invest because they don’t have confidence,” he said.

The prime minister also touched on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) vision saying that he hoped that Malaysians would continue to share their opinions for the sake of the people and country over the next 30 years.

“As prime minister, I want to hear the views from members of the public because I believe that the new vision for Malaysia must have a sense of belonging to all,” said Najib.

The RM3.3-million three-storey building, owned by NSCA, is equipped with a ballroom that can accommodate 500 people, a wedding hall, meeting rooms, conference rooms and a library. — Bernama