PM opens convention of village committees

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivering the keynote address during the Village Committees Convention and Desa Perdana 2017 Awards Presentation at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today opened a convention of village development and security committees and federal village development and security committees at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

The convention, organised by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, was attended by about 10,000 members of these committees from around the country.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Deputy Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi also attended the opening.

At the opening, the Prime Minister presented the national-level Anugerah Desa Perdana 2017 awards in recognition and appreciation of the village leaders who had administered with excellence the winning villages of the competition.

The competition for this year encompassed all states in the country under three categories — Traditional Villages, Orang Asli Villages and Longhouses. — Bernama