Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM offers condolences to family of Housing DG

Thursday August 17, 2017
10:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ronaldo and Messi to compete to be world’s best player againRonaldo and Messi to compete to be world’s best player again

Philippines backtracks on withdrawal, says will host 2019 SEA GamesPhilippines backtracks on withdrawal, says will host 2019 SEA Games

Singapore envoy accuses Utusan Malaysia of stoking racial tensionsSingapore envoy accuses Utusan Malaysia of stoking racial tensions

The Edit: Melbourne is ‘world’s most liveable city’ againThe Edit: Melbourne is ‘world’s most liveable city’ again

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today expressed condolences to the family of National Housing Department director-general Datuk Abd Rahim Ishak who passed away early this morning.

“Innalillah. I’m saddened with the passing of Datuk Abd Rahim Ishak. My sincere condolences to the family,” he tweeted tonight.

Abd Rahim, 55, died at 3am while receiving treatment at the Nilai Medical Centre, Negeri Sembilan, after complaining of heartburn.

Abd Rahim was appointed National Housing Department Director-General on June 16 last year.

Yesterday, he had attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ampar Tenang People’s Housing Project (PPR) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Dengkil.

 Prior to his appointment as Housing DG, Abd Rahim was Senior Under Secretary at the Finance Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and a director with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom). ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline