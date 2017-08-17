PM offers condolences to family of Housing DG

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today expressed condolences to the family of National Housing Department director-general Datuk Abd Rahim Ishak who passed away early this morning.

“Innalillah. I’m saddened with the passing of Datuk Abd Rahim Ishak. My sincere condolences to the family,” he tweeted tonight.

Abd Rahim, 55, died at 3am while receiving treatment at the Nilai Medical Centre, Negeri Sembilan, after complaining of heartburn.

Abd Rahim was appointed National Housing Department Director-General on June 16 last year.

Yesterday, he had attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ampar Tenang People’s Housing Project (PPR) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Dengkil.

Prior to his appointment as Housing DG, Abd Rahim was Senior Under Secretary at the Finance Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and a director with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom). ― Bernama