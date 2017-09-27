Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

PM moots vocational training for tahfiz students

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday September 27, 2017
05:13 PM GMT+8

Najib today launched an initiative to rebrand all vocational training centres to spur a collaborative movement across several government ministries headed by the Human Resource Ministry. ― Bernama picNajib today launched an initiative to rebrand all vocational training centres to spur a collaborative movement across several government ministries headed by the Human Resource Ministry. ― Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today mooted providing technical and vocational training for students of Islamic religious schools, or tahfiz schools in Malaysia.

Najib said that providing such trainings for tahfiz students would allow them to gain valuable technical experience while becoming well versed in the Quran.

“I suggest introducing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to tahfiz students as an addition to their abilities. They would be well versed in Al-Quran and also have skills,” he said during the launch of a rebranding campaign for all vocational training centres in Malaysia.

Najib today launched an initiative to rebrand all vocational training centres under the same umbrella called TVET Malaysia, to spur a collaborative movement across several government ministries headed by the Human Resource Ministry.

