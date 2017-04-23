PM: MIB proves government’s commitment to developing Indian community

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Malaysian Action Plan for the Indian Community is a commitment and determination of the BN government to continue to develop the living standard of the Indian community. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Malaysian Action Plan for the Indian Community (MIB) is a commitment and determination of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to continue to develop the living standard of the Indian community in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In his speech when launching the MIB at the Putra World Trade Centre here today, he said the action plan to help the community concerned especially those in the B40 group (whose household income represents the lowest 40 per cent) was carefully prepared using the ‘bottom-up’ and inclusive approach.

“The MIB is a realistic plan for us to move forward. It is a doable and an achievable plan,” said the BN chairman.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa.

Najib pointed out that MIB was not a mere rhetoric and had nothing to do with the coming general election because the process of its preparation started since May 2015.

“There are certain people who say the blueprint is the only thing we have done. But the facts will expose this as yet another piece of fake news fabricated by the cynical and the desperate.

“Let me state here that we began the move to improve the socio-economy of the Indian community since 2009 and we have achieved much success.

“And the government believes that through the MIB we can merge all our efforts into a document, especially when we outline what we want to achieve,” Najib said.

The Prime Minister said the plan also recorded its own history as it was the first official document drawn up and implemented by the BN government specifically for the Indian community in the country.

Najib said the progress of the initiative outlined in the document would be monitored by the Cabinet Committee for the Indian Community (CCIC) chaired by him while its implementation would be monitored by the Exco committee chaired by Dr Subramaniam.

At the event, Najib also announced several initiatives that were specially drawn up to boost the socio-economy of the Indian community.

These included an allocation of RM500 million for the unit trust scheme under the Permodalan Nasional Berhad specifically for the target group in the B40 category.

He said the government was also carrying out certain interventions to improve the enrolment of Indian students in the public institutions of higher learning such as the universities, colleges, and polytechnics to at least seven per cent.

“I also agree that a special qualification system could be implemented by the Home Ministry in helping the Indian community who had resided permanently or were born in Malaya before 1957 to obtain citizenship.

“This is in line with their sacrifices and contributions to our country all this while,” said the Prime Minister.

Najib hoped that all those involved as well as the Malaysian Indian community themselves could give their commitment and strong support in the efforts to realise the objectives of the implementation of the action plan. — Bernama