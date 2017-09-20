Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

PM conveys condolences to victims of Mexico earthquake

Wednesday September 20, 2017
Tools

A man stands amidst the remains of a house after an earthquake struck the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico September 10, 2017. — Reuters picA man stands amidst the remains of a house after an earthquake struck the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Union Hidalgo, Mexico September 10, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the government of Mexico, the victims and those affected by Tuesday's earthquake.

"Deepest condolences to the government and the people of Mexico affected by the earthquake," he said in his latest posting on Twitter today.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale hit central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 149 people while thousands of people were injured.

The earthquake struck on the anniversary of a 1985 quake, which killed thousands of people and devastated large parts of Mexico City — a tragedy that President Enrique Peña Nieto had commemorated earlier in the day.

The federal government declared a state of disaster in Mexico City and dispatched 3,428 troops to the affected areas there and in nearby states. — Bernama

