PM calls on MRT users to provide feedback on service

File picture shows people taking advantage of the Christmas holiday to catch a free ride on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Phase One line from the Sungai Buloh station to Damansara, December 25, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on users of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) facility to provide feedback on the service.

He said they could give comments on the service provided, frequency of trains, feeder buses and so on to service provider Rapid KL via telephone at 03-78852585 or email at suggest@rapidkl.com.my.

Najib said he also hoped that the MRT and feeder buses under Phase 1 of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line, had benefited residents around the city.

“Although SBK Phase 1 has been completed and fully operational, MRT Corp’s focus and work is still not finished,” he said in a post on his official blog www.najibrazak.com , today.

He said the government had launched 12 stations for Phase 1 of the SBK line on Dec 15 last year, and there was another 30 kilometres passing through 19 stations left to be completed under Phase 2.

He said the construction of Phase 2 was on schedule, with about 95 per cent of the works completed, and expressed confidence that it would begin operating by July this year.

“Just imagine when the MRT SBK line is completed, how wide would the public rail and bus network be,” he said. — Bernama