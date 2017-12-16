PM backs decision to stop umrah visa application system

Muslims pray at the Grand mosque in Mecca August 29, 2017. The Integrated Manasik Monitoring System (IMAMS) for umrah visa applications was ended one day after introducing the scheme. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Tourism and Culture Ministry was right to end the Integrated Manasik Monitoring System (IMAMS) for umrah visa applications one day after introducing the scheme, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The ministry announced this evening that it decided to discontinue the system following feedback from the industry and public complaints.

“I don’t agree that IMAMS be implemented to handle umrah visas. The announcement of its cancellation is most correct,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement.

IMAMS would have been the sole authority for visa applications to perform the umrah, the minor Muslim pilgrimage, and had been introduced to prevent fraudsters targeting would-be pilgrims.

The scheme that came into effect yesterday charged each applicant a total fee of RM90.10: RM45 for processing, RM40 for a takaful insurance scheme, and 6 per cent goods and services tax (GST).

The RM45 processing fee was the lowest among countries with similar systems.

The introduction of IMAMs led to some complaints, particularly from groups already handling umrah travel and packages, which insisted that there were sufficient safeguards against fraud.