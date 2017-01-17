PM announces policy changes to PR1MA home ownership

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today announced two policy changes to enable more people to own a house under the 1Malaysia People's Housing (PR1MA) programme.

Najib said the two changes to the PR1MA policy were raising the household income eligibility from RM10,000 to RM15,000, and shortening the moratoriam on house sale and rental from 10 years to five years.

"The eligibility income level increase to RM15,000 is to enable more people to own a PR1MA house, apart from the measure of shortening the moratorium period.

"These are all measures taken by the government which is very committed to enabling people, especially the target group, to own a PR1MA house," he said at a press conference after a PR1MA@Kedah Community celebration event at PR1MA Residency Puteri Jaya 1, here, today.

Also present were the prime minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and PR1MA chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias.

Najib said at the same time, the price of PR1MA houses remained unchanged, at 20 per cent less than the current market price.

“I see here that the price of the PR1MA model house is at RM270,000 compared to RM470,000 for an almost similar house offered out there (by the private sector),” he noted.

Najib said what was more important was that with these government measures, people would finally be able to own property through such wealth distribution, by purchasing a house they desired.

“I stress that people will be able to own bigger assets and that the government is very committed to enabling people to own a house of their desire,” he said.

Najib was also happy with the measure taken by PR1MA to ease applying for a house by the public through the “under one roof” method or at a one-stop place.

“Here, the applicants can choose a house lot, apply for a loan and get legal advice under one roof, and this measure saves a lot of time and energy,” he said.

The prime minister said the government’s measures to ease the housing loan application process announced through the 2017 Budget would also facililate owning a house.

He said the government targeted 500,000 PR1MA units to be built by PR1MA Corporation Malaysia in future.

Earlier, Najib and Rosmah visited the PR1MA units here and handed out mock keys to 10 house owners.

A total of 2,744 units priced at RM100,000 to RM400,000 each were built at this residency. — Bernama