PKR Youth leader hit with six money laundering charges (VIDEO)

Ampang PKR Youth chief Adam Rosly arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, escorted by anti-corruption officers, to face money laundering charges, April 21, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah claimed trial today to six charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Two of the charges were under Section 32(8) of the AMLA ― also known as Act 613 ― in which he was accused of providing false information, and the remaining four charges were under Section 89 of the same law in which he allegedly furnished false documents to an anti-corruption officer with deliberate intention to deceive.

If found guilty, Adam could be sentenced to a maximum jail term of five years and a RM3 million for each offence.

Sessions Court judge Allaudeen Ismail fixed bail at RM300,000 with one surety and also ordered Adam to surrender his passport to the court.

MORE TO COME