PKR Youth leader claims bought mansion using loan from family, friends

Ampang PKR Youth chief Adam Rosly arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, escorted by anti-corruption officers, to face money laundering charges April 21, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Ampang PKR Youth leader Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah told the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) he bought his mansion in Ampang using borrowed money.

The assertion was included in the charge sheet against Adam that contained six separate charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Among others, Adam alleged that the money was borrowed from his mother-in-law, his late grandmother and two others identified only as “Along Leo” and “Ben” in the document.

The latter two people were respectively responsible for RM400,000 and RM100,000. Adam also attributed RM100,000 each to his mother-in-law and grandmother who died two weeks ago.

He also declared that he raised RM250,000 from car sales and salaries, and another RM250,000 from business earnings.

The PKR leader also repeated his insistence that the mansion was worth RM1.2 million, and not RM7 million as previously alleged by Umno Sungai Besar chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

Jamal was the person responsible for bringing attention to Adam’s apparent wealth last year.

Adam was also recorded as saying in the charge sheet that he purchased the house with cash as he was unable to secure a mortgage.

He also told investigators that the building did not possess a certificate of fitness or planning approval.

Earlier today, Adam claimed trial to the six charges at the Sessions Court at the Jalan Duta Court Complex.

Two of the charges were under Section 32(8)(C) of the AMLA, in which he was accused of providing false information

The remaining four charges were under Section 89 of the same Act, for allegedly furnishing false documents to an anti-corruption officer with deliberate intention to deceive.

Each charge is punishable with no more than five years’ imprisonment, up to RM3 million in fines, or any combination of the two upon conviction.

Sessions Court judge Allaudeen Ismail later fixed bail at RM300,000 with one surety and set May 29 for remention.

He also ordered Adam to surrender his passport to the court, and said the latter may request for its return if he needs to travel.