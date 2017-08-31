PKR Youth deputy: Nik Nazmi made own decision to remove Kelantan wing chief

PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad made a unilateral decision to remove Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran from leading the wing’s chapter in Kelantan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad made a unilateral decision to remove Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran from leading the wing’s chapter in Kelantan, according to Dr Afif Bahardin.

The deputy to Nik Nazmi revealed Dr Hafidz’s situation was discussed during a meeting with PKR’s Kelantan leadership, but it was supposed to have been referred back to the wing’s national leadership before any decision was made.

“He made the decision on his own; so you’ll have to ask him. I did say that we should mediate the process and talk to all parties before doing anything

“According to the PKR youth wing’s law, he can make that call, it’s within his right to do so,” Dr Afif told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Kelantan PKR has since appointed Dr Hafidz as the state youth wing’s “coordinator” days after being removed as the head of the state’s youth wing.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted Kelantan PKR chief Ab Aziz Ab Kadir as saying that Dr Hafidz’s appointment was because the state chapter did not recognise the decision of the national PKR youth chief Nik Nazmi.

Ab Aziz also said he did not approve of the appointment of Mohd Khairul Amin Abd Rahman as the party’s new state youth chief, calling it undemocratic.

While Ab Aziz did not elaborate what the “coordinator” role will entail, he said that it had an executive function because it will involve election preparations.

Dr Afif declined to comment on Dr Hafidz’s new role as state youth coordinator.

It is unclear what prompted the sudden removal of Dr Hafidz.

However, some news outlets have reported a schism within Kelantan PKR.

In a report last week, Malay daily Berita Harian cited anonymous sources saying some Youth wing members have been clamouring for Dr Hafidz’s removal for supporting continued co-operation with PAS, the state ruling Islamist party that had officially severed ties with PKR at the federal level last year.