PKR leaders visit Hadi

PKR leaders visit Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Dato’ Seri Tuan Guru Haji Abdul Hadi AwangKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali visited PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang last night as the latter recuperated from surgery.

Both Hadi and Azmin posted on social media a picture of their meeting.

“Thank God, Ustaz Haji Hadi Awang is recovering and getting better. On his doctor’s advice, he is resting for a while,” Azmin tweeted last night.



Hadi underwent heart valve replacement surgery last May.

The PKR leaders’ visit came despite PAS officially breaking off ties with the Pakatan Harapan party ahead of the 14th general election that must be held by August next year.