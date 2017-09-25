PKR leaders dismiss survey on waning popularity in Selangor

Rafizi questioned the Malay daily’s survey methodology, while pointing out that findings from think tank INVOKE Centre for Policy Initiatives (I-CPI) painted a completely different picture. —Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — PKR leaders have dismissed the findings of a survey conducted by Sinar Harian which showed the party’s waning popularity among voters in Selangor.

Speaking to Malay Mail Online, PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli questioned the Malay daily’s survey methodology, while pointing out that findings from think tank INVOKE Centre for Policy Initiatives (I-CPI) painted a completely different picture.

“I don’t really know the full details of their survey so it is quite difficult to comment. It is not only about the number of respondents they have but it is about whether their sampling is randomised and unbiased.

“But their findings are totally opposite of what we have been polling and tracking since January. From tens of thousands of respondents from Selangor which INVOKE have been polling since January, PH/PKR should not have any problem anywhere in Selangor even in three-cornered fights,” Rafizi said.

Earlier today, the Malay daily reported that Selangor PKR is on shaky grounds based on the survey.

Out of 550 respondents interviewed, 300 individuals had stated they wanted Pandan MP Rafizi, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin and Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali removed from representing these constituencies.

The report said that among the reasons behind the trio’s unpopularity for Selangor residents was their internal politicking and issues involving the state administration.

When contacted, Zuraida concurred with Rafizi, saying that she was surprised to hear that PKR was becoming unpopular in Selangor.

“I’ve been conducting surveys since 2007, before I won in the 12th General Election. Our survey shows that there is a very positive response towards us.

“I’m quite skeptical about this survey because it targets three very influential (PKR) leaders who always criticise Umno and BN’s credibility,” she said.