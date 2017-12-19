Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

PKR: Ku Nan should lodge reports instead, not residents

Tuesday December 19, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan’s (pic) claim that the protest groups were set up with ‘personal agenda’ and allegedly remunerated by property developers was a very serious allegation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPKR’s Fahmi Fadzil said Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan’s (pic) claim that the protest groups were set up with ‘personal agenda’ and allegedly remunerated by property developers was a very serious allegation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — PKR has challenged Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today to lodge reports with the police and the anti-graft body against residents objecting uncontrolled development in the city.

PKR’s communications chief Fahmi Fadzil said the MP known as Ku Nan’s claim that the protest groups were set up with “personal agenda” and allegedly remunerated by property developers, was a very serious allegation that cannot be taken lightly.

“If he is brave enough to come out with a statement like this, it is not the property developers but instead Ku Nan himself who needs to lodge reports with the authorities against these residents,” Fahmi said in a statement, referring to Tengku Adnan.

“Kuala Lumpur belongs to us all. Let us work together to protect and develop our Kuala Lumpur for a better future for all Kuala Lumpur residents,” he added.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into allegations of land sales without tender in Kuala Lumpur will help clear the government’s name after he urged DAP’s Tan Kok Wai to lodge a report with the MACC against him.

Several groups of residents from Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Taman Desa have been protesting against several government mooted projects as they have been encroaching into lands like public parks and overdevelopment. 

