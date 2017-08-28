Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

PKR confirms Kelantan Youth wing to get new chief

Monday August 28, 2017
PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks at the AMK Congress in Shah Alam May 21, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks at the AMK Congress in Shah Alam May 21, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran has been removed as the head of the Kelantan PKR Youth chief, the wing’s national leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad confirmed today.

He also told news portal Malaysiakini that a replacement will be announced soon.

“Yes, [the replacement] will be announced shortly. This is a follow up to a meeting between PKR national leaders and state PKR, including Hafidz,” Nik Nazmi was quoted saying.

Dr Hafidz had taken to his Facebook page earlier announcing that he had been “sacked” from his post.

He said he had been informed by Nik Nazmi in a WhatsApp text message at 9.08am.

“I will state my stand and give my response soon,” he added.

It is unclear what prompted the sudden removal of Dr Hafidz.

However, some news outlets have reported a schism within Kelantan PKR.

In a report last week, Malay daily Berita Harian cited anonymous sources saying some Youth wing members have been clamouring for Dr Hafidz’s removal for supporting continued co-operation with PAS, the state ruling Islamist party that had officially severed ties with PKR at the federal level last year.

