In GE14 manifesto, Pakatan pledges to revive national harmony council

The Pakatan Harapan leadership is pictured at the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — Pakatan Harapan has pledged to revive the National Harmony Consultative Council (MPKR) if it wins federal power in the 14th General Election, following the release of its election manifesto.

One of the key promises in the 200-page Buku Harapan manifesto, which was released tonight, was the council which previously existed during the tenure of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak.

The council will be tasked to eliminate extremist thoughts in the society and formulate policies for better race relations.

“The council will make sure there is early exposure for inter-race relations for students at all levels,” the manifesto said.

The council will comprise individuals who are “experts” in race and religious relations, and are respected by all parties.

Putrajaya previously formed the National Consultative Council as an attempt to revive the council that was in place during Abdul Razak’s administration.

The first council was formed to foster race relations following the May 13 racial riots in 1969.

The revamped council was initially tasked with introducing a National Harmony and Reconciliation Bill, but the move was shelved after Putrajaya opted to instead reinforce the Sedition Act.

PH today also promised to abolish a series of laws, including the Sedition Act and the National Security Council, if it wins federal power.