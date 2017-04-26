Petrol price drops after two consecutive hikes

The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry tweeted that petrol prices across the board will see a drop from midnight onwards until May 3. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Petrol prices across the board will see a drop from midnight onwards until May 3, according to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s tweet.

RON95 will see a six sen drop to RM2.21 per litre compared to RM2.27 last week. RON97 will cost RM2.49 per litre, a drop of five sen compared to RM2.54 last week.

Diesel will cost RM2.14 per litre this week, a drop of seven sen compared to RM2.21 per litre last week.

This indicates that fuel prices have dropped after seeing a hike in two consecutive weeks.

Last month, Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin said that the ceiling price for petrol will be announced weekly every Wednesday night starting from March 29.