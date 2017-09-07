Police nab suspects involved in Kota Damansara petrol bomb attack

File picture showing forensics police gathering evidence at the entertainment outlet in Kota Damansara where the attack took place. — Picture by Hari Anggara PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the petrol bomb attack at a pub in Kota Damansara.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the duo, in their 30s, were picked up from an undisclosed location here at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

“We can confirm the motive for the attack was a business feud. That is our angle of investigation now,” he said.

He said the motive was made known after further questioning the owner of the premises.

Police had believed that the attack was made by an extortion gang after the owner had claimed earlier that he had been threatened in the past.

“We believe the previous threats were also over business feud,” he said.

Mohd Zani said the two suspects have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

On Monday, two unidentified men in their 30s were seen tossing the petrol bombs at the entrance of Club DK on the first floor of the Encorp Strand Garden Office around 4pm.

The suspects threw two improvised explosives — plastic bottles filled with petrol and a firecracker attached to them.

One ignited and struck a worker while another did not explode.

The suspects fled in a car but their act was captured by video surveillance cameras.

The injured worker, a Bangladeshi bartender identified as Sujan, was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh for burns on the hands and face.