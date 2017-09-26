Perlis flood situation improves

KANGAR, Sept 26 — The flood situation in Perlis is improving with only eight evacuation centres operating to shelter 1,011 residents from 286 families as of 9 am.

The State Disaster Management Department secretariat in a statement said five of the centres were in Kangar parliamentary constituency and three in Arau parliamentary constituency. Six other centres in Padang Besar parliamentary constituency have been closed.

In Kangar, 398 people from 117 families are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bintong; 223 people from 54 families, at SK Panggau; 129 people from 40 families, at SK Sri Perlis; 68 people from 20 families, at Dewang Orang Ramai Kota Keran; and 43 people from 11 families, at Dewan Orang Ramai Pengkalan Asam.

In Arau, 50 people from 18 families are staying at Dewan Orang Ramai Padang Petani; 13 people from three families, at SK Kampung Serdang; and 87 people from 23 families, at SK Long Boh. — Bernama