Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perlis flood situation improves

Tuesday September 26, 2017
10:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailerThe Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailer

Bali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuatedBali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuated

Jail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girlJail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girl

The Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella LawsonThe Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella Lawson

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KANGAR, Sept 26 — The flood situation in Perlis is improving with only eight evacuation centres operating to shelter 1,011 residents from 286 families as of 9 am.

The State Disaster Management Department secretariat in a statement said five of the centres were in Kangar parliamentary constituency and three in Arau parliamentary constituency. Six other centres in Padang Besar parliamentary constituency have been closed.

In Kangar, 398 people from 117 families are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bintong; 223 people from 54 families, at SK Panggau; 129 people from 40 families, at SK Sri Perlis; 68 people from 20 families, at Dewang Orang Ramai Kota Keran; and 43 people from 11 families, at Dewan Orang Ramai Pengkalan Asam.

In Arau, 50 people from 18 families are staying at Dewan Orang Ramai Padang Petani; 13 people from three families, at SK Kampung Serdang; and 87 people from 23 families, at SK Long Boh. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline