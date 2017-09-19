Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Perkasa: Tahfiz schools must appoint 24-hour security firm for own safety

BY A. RUBAN

Tuesday September 19, 2017
04:49 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 19, 2017
06:06 PM GMT+8

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today tahfiz schools must appoint security firms for themselves to ensure their safety. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPerkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today tahfiz schools must appoint security firms for themselves to ensure their safety. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — To ensure the safety of the Islamic tahfiz schools, Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today such schools must appoint security firms for themselves.

He said the cost of appointing such firm could range from as low as RM500 a month, but added that the government could subsidise the amount if such schools find it hard to bear the cost.

“Danger can happen anytime and in any form so it is best that there is a security firm to guard the place 24 hours,” he told a news conference.

Last Friday, the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kampung Datuk Keramat caught fire and the incident claimed the lives of 23 people.

Police have since arrested seven individuals aged 11 to 18 to facilitate investigations into the case. 

