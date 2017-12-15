Perak woman gets jail time, fine for mocking Islam

Housewife Tham Yut Mooi sentenced to six months' jail and fined for mocking Islam outside an Ulu Kinta mosque last year. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcomKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A housewife was sentenced to a total of six months’ jail and fined RM15,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after she was found guilty on three counts of insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah handed down the sentence on Tham Yut Mooi after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

She sentenced Tham to two months’ jail and and fine of RM5,000, in default three months’ jail, on each count.

Tham, 46, was charged with making offensive remarks at the Prophet at the Abu Ubaidah Mosque, Jalan Perpaduan, Taman Perpaduan Ulu Kinta here at about 5.30pm on May 4 last year.

The remarks, which were intended to annoy others, were heard by Mohd Halim Buyong, 44, Abdul Rahim Mat Diah, 53, and Mohd Yunos Harun, 73.

The charge, under Section 298 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court, however, allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal, and set bail at RM5,000 in one surety.

Tham was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab,while Tham, who has two children, was represented by lawyer Chiang Woei Chien. ― Bernama