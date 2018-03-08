Perak halts land clearing activity near Orang Asli village

State executive councillor Datuk Saarani Mohamed said the decision was made following a meeting with the Kinta district Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA). — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, March 8 — The Perak state government has called off land clearing work at Km25 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands that has been the cause of discontentment among the Orang Asli community.

State executive councillor Datuk Saarani Mohamed said the decision was made following a meeting with the Kinta district Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA).

“The developer had been ordered to stop all land clearing works following reports that crops planted by Orang Asli had been destroyed,” he said in a statement here today.

“We will wait for the outcome of investigations against each complaint highlighted by community,” he added.

Saarani also denied claims that the state government had taken over the land as the area was never gazetted as an Orang Asli settlement.

Malay Mail had previously reported that the Orang Asli community from eight villages in Simpang Pulai here are appealing to the state government to call off an agro farming and agro tourism project which they say will affect their livelihood.

The affected villages are Kampung Chiduk, Jantung Baru, Pawong, Sungai Penuh, Palas, Kampung Yess, Pos Atap and Kampung Jelmol Bekeroh.

Sabahat Alam Malaysia (SAM) field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman, who was also present, said the project was approved in 2013 following the degazettement of the site.

“The site is under the Central Forest Spine at Titiwangsa Range which is a wildlife corridor,” he said.

Saarani added that Perak was one of the states that consistently looked after the welfare of Orang Asli.

“We take grouses aired by them seriously,” he added.

Saarani said the state government had approved 1,569 hectares of land at Sungai Raya between 2011 and 2014 to the community as their settlement and places to hunt.

“This is on top of the 13,388ha land in Perak that has been gazetted as Orang Asli reserve land, the second highest in the country,” he said.

On the agro tourism project, Saarani said it was meant to develop the area’s sustainably.

“It is also an initiative to improve Orang Asli’s social economic status through job opportunities, handicraft premises and gallery showcasing the Orang Asli culture,” he added.