Perak Mufti claims court ruling on Muslim naming would encourage adultery

Harussani Zakaria reportedly claimed that Muslims would not avoid illicit sex if children born out of wedlock could take on their fathers’ names. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Muslims will not avoid illicit sex if they are allowed to later legitimise children born out of wedlock, said Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria.

The Perak Mufti said this according to a report by the Star Online news portal today.

“So why should we go against it? I hope some ulamak will be careful as the matter has been decided thousands of years ago based on the Quran and hadith.

“Are we looking for publicity by going against the teachings?” he was quoted as saying.

The Court of Appeal on July 25 released the written judgment of their landmark decision that the NRD director-general is not obliged to apply and is not bound by fatwa or religious edicts when deciding on whether a Muslim child born out of wedlock could take on his father’s name.

It previously ruled that such a Muslim child has the right to bear his father’s name.

The naming of Muslim children born out of wedlock using “Abdullah” in place of their father’s name in official documents from birth certificates to identity cards risks exposing them to the stigma of being illegitimate.