Perak MB wants MAHB to submit report on airport closure

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir said he only found out about the closure of LTSAS through media reports. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, May 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir wants Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) to submit a full report on the closure of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) for almost 24 hours yesterday due to a pothole in the runway.

Zambry said he only found out about the closure of LTSAS through media reports.

“I’m still waiting for the fully report from MAHB as the issue involves the question of security at the state level.

“As the leader who also heads the state security committee, I think the matter should be presented in detail to us,” he told reporters after officiating the first meeting of the Perak Youth Legislative Assembly second term here today.

Yesterday Perak Health, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs, National Integration and New Villages Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon clarified that LTSAS was closed from 6.40 pm on Thursday and reopened after work to resurface the pothole area was completed at about 12.30 midnight (Thursday).

The airport was closed after MAHB detected a pothole measuring 12-cm by one-metre on the runway, believed to have been caused by the recent heavy rains that resulted in water collecting beneath the ground surface there.

Zambry added repair works carried out by MAHB several years had included a study on soil condition at LTSAS as well as their feedback which revealed it was safe to use. — Bernama