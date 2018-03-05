Perak MB hails New York Times article on Ipoh

The City of Ipoh was featured in a recent New York Times article. — Bernama file picSLIM RIVER, March 5 — A recent article on the City of Ipoh in The New York Times is another remarkable achievement for the people of Perak and the state government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said it was a success for the state government which had toiled to develop the city into a major tourist destination.

The article titled ‘Why Ipoh, Malaysia, Should Be on Your Travel Radar’, was published on Feb 28 by The New York Times.

“It is a touching recognition,” Zambry said at a press conference after presenting land titles to 115 settlers of Felda Besout 2 here.

He said such recognition demonstrated how the state government had developed Ipoh into a top destination of the world.

Last year, Ipoh was accorded recognition by the Lonely Planet travel portal as one of the 10 top regions of the world to be visited.

Zambry said efforts must continue to develop Perak and Ipoh, especially in terms of hygiene.

“We have to collectively work to implement what we plan, maintain cleanliness and ensure that the unique identity of Ipoh is preserved,” he said.

He also said that the state government would strive to develop places outside Ipoh, such as Tanjung Malim, as well. — Bernama