Perak MB: Council worker used Google Translate in bid to sound ‘smart’

Malay Mail reported on Monday that the Ipoh City Council was prepared to take strict action against one of its employees responsible for producing a public notice filled with grammatical errors. — Picture courtesy of Ipoh City CouncilIPOH, Jan 3 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has blamed the use of Google Translate for an error-filled public notice posted outside the Perak Tourism Information Centre here.

Zambry, who demanded an explanation from Ipoh City Council over the matter, said a worker at the centre had decided to use the free online translation service to amend the notice in an apparent bid to sound elegant and sophisticated.

“Do not act smart. Refer to the department head first before issuing any notices to safeguard the good name of the department,” he said of the worker.

A visibly-upset Zambry said the incident was particularly regrettable as the centre was where tourists converged.

“Although the matter seemed small but it has huge impact… take this as a lesson and whoever that wants to issue notices, refer to the respective department heads first.”

He added the state’s civil servants have always been reminded to use Bahasa Malaysia in all official matters.

“I have said this countless times. Whatever notices must be made in Bahasa Malaysia first. Even if the notice is made in English, it must be translated,” he said.

The error-ridden notice was pasted to the glass doors of the Perak Tourism Information Centre here, and subsequently went viral online.

It was meant to inform the public about the centre’s temporary closure but ended up drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.

The notice stated: “Sorry for the complementary, we are closing for the temporary, Saturday 30/12/2017 and Sunday, 31/12/2017 because we had an unexpected problem within with our networking and air conditioner issue. We are sure that we are been operated on 2nd Jan 2018.Tq”