Perak BN to field non-politicians as GE14 candidates, says MB

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said these candidates were selected to ensure that the BN would not only form the government but would also be able to govern well. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, March 21 ― The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) is to field non-politicians as candidates in the upcoming 14th general election, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

The Perak Mentri Besar said these candidates were selected to ensure that the BN would not only form the government but would also be able to govern well.

“Forming the government and governing are different matters altogether. Our candidates are the best to represent the selected constituencies,” he said after chairing the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council here

Zambry said the Perak BN had set the criteria for the selection of these candidates.

“We do not pick candidates for the fun of it or just because he or she is a good speaker or good at making derogatory remarks.

“The selected candidates must have a good background and have a good relationship with the grassroots so that they can serve them well,” he said.

In February, Zambry said the Perak BN had identified several government officers with the potential to be candidates in the 14th general election which is to be called soon. ― Bernama