Penang’s first affordable housing project ready in December, says exco

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng looks on as buyers of the AHS project in Teluk Kumbar sign their sales-and-purchase agreement in George Town October 3, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — The first affordable housing project under the Penang government’s Affordable Housing Scheme (AHS) is expected to be complete along with strata titles by December, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

He added that the project, Phase One of Bandar Cassia project in Batu Kawan, is now at 98 per cent completion.

“We will be the first state to comply with new housing requirements to deliver vacant possession of the property together with the strata title issued,” he told reporters at the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) here.

The housing development committee chairman said the Bandar Cassia project is expected to obtain its Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) in a couple months’ time.

The project, Suria 1, consists of 520 units and it is the first phase of the overall project that comprises of a total 11,800 residential units and 200 shop lots.

Work on Phase One started in July 2014.

Today, 88 buyers of another AHS project in Teluk Kumbar on the island signed their sales-and-purchase agreement at PDC.

Jagdeep said the Teluk Kumbar project with a total 694 units, is now at 58 per cent completion.

“Only about 25 per cent units are sold as the project had just only obtained the APDL,” he said, referring to the Advertising Permit and Developers License that is required for developers to sell their units.

The Teluk Kumbar project, Dua Residensi with a development cost of RM145 million, is expected to complete by the third quarter of 2018 and it too will be issued strata titles along with vacant possession.

Jagdeep said another project that is completing soon is the one in Kampung Jawa in Butterworth that comprises 707 units.

All affordable housing projects under the AHS are priced between RM42,000 and RM300,000.

The Penang government had allocated RM500 million in its Affordable Housing Fund undertaken by PDC.

Jagdeep said there are a total of seven projects planned for the island and 10 projects for the mainland with a total 27,230 units of affordable housing below RM300,000.

The other projects currently under construction are in SP Chelliah with 2,093 units and Sandilands with 803 units.