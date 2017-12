Penang’s development charges reason why property prices high, Umno rep says

Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad blamed the high prices of Penang properties on the state government for imposing development charges on developers. — File pic ny KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 25 — Development charges and other housing development contributions imposed on developers in Penang have more than tripled since 2008 which has led to high property prices, Umno’s Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad claimed today.

The Pulau Betong assemblyman compared development charges and various development contributions imposed on developers between the old housing guidelines before 2008 and current guidelines under the current Pakatan Harapan state government.

Development charges which were previously RM5 per sq ft for residential projects are now RM15 per sq ft while development contributions such as for drainage, parking, community facilities, infrastructure and low cost housing have also more than doubled or tripled.

“I am presenting these information to prove that one of the reasons for the higher prices of housing in Penang is due to the charges imposed by the current state government on developers who then imposed it on house buyers,” he said.

“These increased charges caused the increase of costs to about RM120 per sq ft for each unit of housing,” he claimed in his Facebook post.

He had also posted tables listing out the differences in charges from before 2008 and current charges imposed.

When contacted, Muhammad Farid said he has highlighted this during last month’s state legislative assembly and now, he is posting the tables to prove his point.

He admitted that there are also other contributing factors to the higher property prices such as land price, material price, contractor costs and developer’s profit margins.

In the tables he shared, drainage contribution have increased from RM10,000 per acre to RM50,000 per acre, car park contribution from RM15,000 per bay to RM25,000 per bay, community facilities contribution RM25 per sq ft to RM500 per sq ft and low cost housing contribution of RM120,000 for Penang developers or RM150,000 for non-Penang developers while previously there were no such contributions.

These contributions were compliance charges for any development project. The contributions for low-cost housing were in lieu of building low cost housing.