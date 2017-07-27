Penang’s Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony deferred to next week

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — The DAP-led Penang government’s Corruption-Free Pledge 10 Plus ceremony that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to next week.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told a press conference here today that the postponement was made due to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad being unable to attend as he was overseas.

He said Dzulkifli asked for the postponement and that the state government was accommodating the request.

He added that the ceremony would most likely be held on Aug 4, at the Komtar Building here.

On another matter, Lim said the Penang government would be asking the federal government to expand the capacity of the Penang International Airport because it was now operating at over capacity, reaching 6.7 million passengers last year, way above the targeted 6.5 million passengers (annually) by 2020. — Bernama