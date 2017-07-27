Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Penang’s Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony deferred to next week

Thursday July 27, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlistThe Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlist

FIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concernsFIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concerns

ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’

Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — The DAP-led Penang government’s Corruption-Free Pledge 10 Plus ceremony that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to next week.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told a press conference here today that the postponement was made due to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad being unable to attend as he was overseas.

He said Dzulkifli asked for the postponement and that the state government was accommodating the request.

He added that the ceremony would most likely be held on Aug 4, at the Komtar Building here.

On another matter, Lim said the Penang government would be asking the federal government to expand the capacity of the Penang International Airport because it was now operating at over capacity, reaching 6.7 million passengers last year, way above the targeted 6.5 million passengers (annually) by 2020. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline