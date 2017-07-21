Penang Zakat CEO hit with fourth bribery charge

Zakat Pulau Pinang chief executive officer Datuk Azman Abdul Samat (centre) at the George Town Sessions Court to face another graft charge.

GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) chief executive officer Datuk Azman Abdul Samat claimed trial today to accepting a bribe, three days after being slapped with similar corruption charges.

At the Sessions Court here, Azman pleaded not guilty to receiving a Cerutti watch worth RM1,280, from a company owner that has business dealings with ZPP at the Pusat Latihan Zakat here in February this year.

Sessions Court judge Norsalha Hamzah allowed bail of RM4,000 and fixed August 22 for mention of the case.

Last Wednesday, Azman along with another ZPP officer Mohd Wardi Ramli, were charged separately for several counts of graft at the Butterworth Sessions Court.

Azman was prosecuted on three counts of obtaining valuable watches from companies and an individual that had business transactions or dealings transacted by ZPP.

All four of Azman’s charges, including today’s, were under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which criminalises the act of obtaining a valuable thing from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by a public servant.

If found guilty, he can be punished with jail for up to two years, a fine, or both.