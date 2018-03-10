Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Penang undersea tunnel probe: Datuk Seri released on RM150,000 bail

Saturday March 10, 2018
04:47 PM GMT+8

A Datuk Seri, who was remanded to facilitate investigations into an alleged RM19 million bribe to close the probe on the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project was released today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa A Datuk Seri, who was remanded to facilitate investigations into an alleged RM19 million bribe to close the probe on the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project was released today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — A businessman with a ’Datuk Seri’ title, who was remanded to facilitate investigations into an alleged RM19 million bribe to close the probe on the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project was released today.

Magistrate Lee Hong Shi allowed the man, 37, to be released on a RM150,000 bail in one surety.

He had been remanded for 11 days, from Feb 28.

According to sources, the businessman, whose wife is a leader of a non-governmental organisation, was believed to have received the money from the main contractor of the project to close the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s investigation into the case.

The sources also added that the suspect was alleged to have received the payments, amounting to RM19 million, in stages between July and August last year. — Bernama

