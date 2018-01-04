Penang to pay out remaining flood relief aid soon

Yap said only about six per cent out of the 49,533 approved applicants have yet to receive the cash aid. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang state government will be paying out the RM700 flood relief aid to remaining applicants who is yet to receive the aid soon, state assemblyman Yap Soo Huey said today.

The Pulau Tikus assemblyman said only about six per cent out of the 49,533 approved applicants have yet to receive the cash aid.

“Out of the 49,533 approved applicants, a total 46,701 applicants have received the cash aid,” she said in a press conference here today.

Yap, who is coordinating the registration and disbursement of the payment under the state’s Penang Bangkit programme for those affected by the November 5 floods, said there are a total 2,754 applicants who did not fill in their complete account details.

“Those who are yet to check their bank information with the district office must come forward to do so in order to receive the payment,” she said.

She also called on those who have yet to submit the necessary documentations with their applications to come forward and do so immediately.

The state government disbursed about RM33.4 million in total to those who were affected by the November 5 floods on December 16 last year.

The flood aid relief was partially funded by the Penang state government and also by donations collected under the state’s Penang Bangkit programme.

Applicants can check penangbangkit.com for more information on the disbursement of the aid.