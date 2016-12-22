Penang to award kin of RMAF pilot killed in air crash RM30,000

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Penang government expressed condolences today to the family of military pilot Major C. Kayamboo who died in an air crash at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Teluk Air Tawar, Butterworth yesterday.

“The Penang state government hopes that the bereaved family will bear their great loss with patience and will provide a contribution of RM30,000 in recognition of Major Kayamboo’s sacrifice,” Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

He also wished a speedy recovery to three other air force officers aboard the military plane who were injured in the crash.

“The state government would be giving each of the injured personnel RM5,000 each as recognition and appreciation for their service and dedication to the country,” he added.

The RMAF’s Beechcraft King Air 200T aircraft carrying four people that had taken off from the Subang air base at 3.30pm crashed into the Butterworth air base at 5.18pm yesterday during a training exercise, killing the pilot instantly.

Co-pilot Captain Wai Lik, 24, was seriously injured and was transferred to the Penang Hospital on the island for treatment.

He is reported to be in a stable condition since. Two other crew Lt Hamdi Ahamd Hanafi, 26 and Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, 29 who are warded at the Seberang Jaya Hospital were also injured but are also reported to be recovering.