Penang South Reclamation project not started yet, exco insists

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Reclamation works for the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project has not commenced, said state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow.

The local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman said the project will not start until the environmental impact assessment (EIA) is approved or without the consent of the National Physical Planning Council.

“It is to be emphasised again that the Penang State Government will abide by all laws, rules and regulations in its application to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for EIA approval of the PSR Project,” Chow said in a statement today in response to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Jaafar.

Chow stressed that the Penang government was fully committed to working with the ministry and all its agencies to ensure that all requirements related to the EIA for the project are met.

He pointed out that the state government repeatedly highlighted to the ministry that the reclamation has not started and that the state will abide by all laws and regulations including getting the necessary approvals before commencing work.

Wan Junaidi, in his statement, said he ordered investigations into claims that reclamation works have already started offshore, as alleged by the Penang Fishermen Association.

He also warned Penang to get approval from the ministry before proceeding with the reclamation works.

Chow said the state government will cooperate fully with the ministry’s investigations.

He said a public display of the EIA Report was carried out between May 24 and June 23 this year at 12 locations in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Penang in compliance with the EIA guidelines under the provisions of Section 34A (2c) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order 2015.

“The state government is in the midst of preparing feedback to the Department of Environment on all the comments submitted by the various agencies and departments during a DOE Technical Review Committee meeting on 15 June 2017 for the PSR EIA Report,” he said.

PSR is a reclamation project off the coast of Permatang Damar Laut, to create three islands off the southern coast of Penang island, is part of the state government’s RM27 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.