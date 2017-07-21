Penang provides clan RM200,000 to restore heritage 119-year-old building

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (third from left) visits the Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association building in George Town July 21, 2017. — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 21 — The Penang government today approved an allocation of RM100,000 to the Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association to restore its building in Chulia Street here.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who announced this after visiting the 119-year-old building today, said he will also contribute another RM100,000 from his allocation fund to the association.

“After visiting this place and noticing how sincere the association is in wanting to restore this historic building, I decided to give this additional sum from my own allocation which brings the total to RM200,000,” he said in his speech at the site.

The Penang state government and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng allocated a total RM200,000 to the Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association.The sum allocated will be channeled through George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) to carry out the first phase of the restoration work of the building.

Lim then lashed out at “certain individuals or groups” who had criticised the association for carrying out repair works on the building that were against the heritage guidelines.

“If they are so interested to help, then please donate money to the association to help them in the restoration,” he said.

He said the association realised their mistakes and admitted it.

“Where they were wrong, it will be corrected so we don’t intend to fight with these individuals or groups about this, we will take the criticisms positively,” he said.

Earlier, the association chairman Wong Woon Khuan said two years ago, they were already considering restoring the building but they were short of funds.

“We are happy that the state government has taken an interest in our association and this building and we are very grateful for the help given,” he said.

The Ng Fook Thong Cantonese Districts Association building is 119 years old.He said the association’s main intention was always to make sure the building does not collapse due to disrepair and to preserve it for the future generation.

The association is now working with GTWHI in a pilot project on sustainable restoration.

The project will look at ways to help heritage building owners, especially those within the world heritage city, to restore their buildings according to requirements but in a simpler and cost-effective way.