Penang police say not notified on staging of rally in support of Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the crowd at the launch of Reformasi 2.0 at the Kajang Stadium in this file picture taken on March 21, 2014. Penang police said they have received no notification of a solidarity rally for Anwar. — Picture by Choo Choy MayGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — Penang police said today they have not received any notification to stage a so-called solidarity rally for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he attends a hearing beginning at the High Court here on Monday.

Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said the organiser of any rally should notify the police 10 days prior to the gathering.

“The police will take the appropriate action if they go ahead with the rally,” he said to reporters after a visit to the North-East District Police headquarters here.

Abdul Ghafar was responding to a question about billboards erected in the state inviting the people to gather in support of the former opposition leader who is serving a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of sodomising a former political aide Mohamad Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Abdul Ghafar said the police had dismantled three such billboards in the district of Seberang Perai Tengah. — Bernama